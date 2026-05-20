People often assume becoming an author was always part of my plan. The truth is, it wasn’t.

I never dreamed of becoming an author, let alone publishing my own children’s books. And honestly, if you had told me years ago that I would one day become an award-winning author and founder of a publishing company, I probably would have laughed.

Here’s my honest confession: I never thought I was a good writer.

Like many students, I remember sitting in high school English class and getting papers back covered in red ink. At the time, those corrections felt personal. I convinced myself that maybe writing just wasn’t my strength. Because of that, I never included becoming an author as part of my long-term goals. Instead, writing became something different - an unexpected love that found me when I least expected it.

In 2024, I wrote and independently published my first children’s book, Kingston’s Mane, after recognizing a gap in children’s literature. As a mother of two boys, I spent time searching for books that reflected children who looked like my sons. I found many beautiful and empowering books centered around girls and hair care, but not nearly enough that celebrated Black boys and their hair.

I wanted my son to open a book and see himself reflected in the pages. I wanted him to feel proud of his hair in every style, shape and design. I wanted him to know that his appearance, identity and culture were worthy of celebration.

So, instead of waiting for someone else to create that story, I decided to create it myself.

What started as an idea quickly became a journey of learning. I taught myself what it takes to write, create, design and independently publish a children’s book. I knew from the beginning that I wanted to remain an independent author because I wanted full creative control over my stories and vision.

But the dream grew bigger than just publishing my own books.

During that process, I realized there are so many people with stories inside of them who simply do not know where to begin. That realization led me to create Daley Publishing Co., a publishing company designed not only to house my own collection of children’s books, but also to help aspiring authors bring their stories to life.

Today, I have published two children’s books and an activity book. I continue to visit schools throughout New York’s Capital Region, participate in community events and connect directly with families through author readings and book fairs. One of the most rewarding parts of this journey has been watching children light up when they see themselves represented in my stories.

Representation matters. Children deserve stories that make them feel seen, valued and celebrated.

This journey has also taught me something deeply personal: sometimes the things we believe disqualify us are actually the very experiences that shape our purpose. The student who once doubted her writing ability is now writing books that inspire children and families.

And I am still growing.

Just two years into this journey, my team and I are already developing future projects for 2027. What once felt impossible now feels like purpose. Every school visit, every community event and every child who connects with my stories reminds me why I started.

So no, becoming an author was never part of my original plan. But somehow, it became part of my calling.

And this is only the beginning.

Raven Daley is the founder of Daley Publishing Co. and an award-winning children’s author committed to creating authentic stories that celebrate Black and Brown children. Through literacy, storytelling and community connection, she uses her work to inspire confidence, imagination and representation for the next generation.

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