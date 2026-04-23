Gov. Hochul must fund home modification program

Governor Kathy Hochul has talked a lot about housing, ranging from cost to the shortage of available housing. Anyone who has either bought a home or looked for a new place to rent would tell you she is correct. For people with disabilities this reality is tenfold. Most of the available housing is not accessible for people who use wheelchairs or other mobility aids. The cost for making such modifications is through the roof. There is a significantly underfunded and underutilized program to help address this growing problem.

The Access to Home Program is administered by the New York State Office for Homes and Community Renewal, allowing people with disabilities to live in their home instead of a nursing home or other facility. The program helps cover the cost for home modifications such as walk-in showers, a ramp, or widening a doorway just to name a few. The maximum amount covered by the program is $25,000.

Government organizations and nonprofits apply for funding through the program. The selected agencies then have the resources to help those interested in adapting their home to fit their accessibility needs. In order for a person to qualify for the program they need to meet two criteria. The first is documented substantial limitation caused by disability. The second is having a household income at or below 80-percent of the area average income which is based on the county where the person lives. For example, in Albany County, the area average income is $81,300 for a household income of one. To qualify for Access to Home that person would need to earn at or below $65,050.

Currently, statewide funding for the Access to Home Program is $5 million. Some quick math shows just how far the current funding level goes. If 200 homes need the maximum amount of $25,000 to make their residence more accessible the money has completely dried up. New York has 62 counties. This means only three homes per county could be covered under the program.

Thanks to the work of disability rights advocates educating the legislature on the crucial need, funding for the program has grown by $4 million since 2023. Until then the program was level-funded at $1 million for over a decade. The ideal funding level for the program is $10 million. Data from AARP shows more than 75% of surveyed New Yorkers want to live in their own home.

Despite the funding progress Governor Hochul has proposed bringing the funding for the Access to Home program back to $1 million. Thankfully, both the Assembly and Senate keep the current funding level of $5 million.

Recently I talked with a person in the Utica area whose late husband benefited greatly from the Access to Home Program. His health declined to where he couldn’t shower independently or use the bathroom because neither were wheelchair-accessible. Contractors widened the doorway and installed a new, accessible shower. The person’s husband was able to enjoy this new freedom shortly before passing away last year. This is just one story of many highlighting how investments in home and community-based services allow people to live where they want to…home.

Blaise Bryant is the communications specialist for the New York Association on Independent Living and a disability rights advocate. He is also host and executive producer of the Blaisin’ Access podcast which focuses on disability rights issues.

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