Fixing Tier 6 is about the future of public service

This month I had an experience I won’t forget.

Standing in Albany, looking out at a sea of people — more than 15,000 educators, nurses, fire fighters, public workers and union members from every corner of this state — I could feel it deeply: Energy. Urgency. Unity.

What struck me as much as the size of the crowd at this rally was who was standing with them: Elected officials. Local leaders. Employers. People who don’t always agree came together in Albany on a Sunday because they all see the same thing: Tier 6 isn’t working.

It’s something many New Yorkers have never heard of. But its impact is showing up everywhere.

Back in 2012, the state created a new pension tier for public employees. On paper, it was supposed to save money. But in practice, it created a system where new workers pay more, work longer, and receive less in retirement than the generations before them. It created a system where public service was no longer a sustainable career path for talented young workers to pursue.

And over time, that imbalance has started to catch up with us. I hear it everywhere I go: from school districts that can’t fill teaching positions, to hospitals struggling to staff key roles, to local governments competing for a shrinking pool of workers. Our teams of critical first responders like fire fighters and emergency medical service workers are dwindling without new recruits.

The problem isn’t that people don’t want to serve. It’s that the deal no longer makes sense. Because public service isn’t just a job; it’s a commitment, and for many it is a calling.

These are careers built on human connection. You can’t automate a teacher helping a child learn to read. You can’t replace a nurse sitting at a bedside. You can’t outsource the relationships that hold our communities together.

This is deeply human work. It requires time, skill, and heart. And for generations, we made a promise to the people who chose that path: If you dedicate your career to serving others, you will be able to retire with dignity.

With Tier 6, that promise has been eroded. Fixing Tier 6 would realign age requirements for newer public employees with those of workers hired before 2012.

It is about restoring that basic fairness, but it’s also about something bigger. It’s about whether we believe public service still matters.

Because what I saw at that rally wasn’t just frustration, it was resolve.

People traveled hours to be there. They took time away from their families, their homes and their scarce days off. They showed up because they care about the work, and they want to be able to stay in it.

And the leaders standing beside them? They’re hearing from their communities that the cracks are getting harder to ignore. We are already seeing the consequences.

If we don’t fix Tier 6, the cost won’t just show up on a balance sheet. It will show up in fewer paramedics and fire fighters to respond to emergencies. Larger class sizes. Longer wait times for care. Burnout for the workers who remain.

In other words: the cost of doing nothing is far greater than the cost of doing something.

We know what works. When jobs are stable, respected, and offer a path to retirement security, people commit. They stay. They build careers. And communities thrive.

That’s not theoretical. It’s why these jobs have long been the backbone of a strong middle class, offering stability not just for workers, but for entire families.

Fixing Tier 6 is how we bring that stability back for the next generation of public servants.

The good news is, momentum is building. From Albany to our local communities, there is growing recognition that we cannot recruit and retain the workforce we need without addressing this.

Because at the end of the day, this isn’t just about pensions. It’s about people. It’s about whether a young person looking at a career in public service sees a future or walks away.

It’s about whether we can sustain the workforce that keeps our state running.

And it’s about whether we honor a simple idea: that if you spend your life serving others, you deserve security when that work is done.

New York has always led the way in building strong public systems and strong communities. Now we have a chance to do it again. Let’s fix Tier 6 for our newest workers, and in doing so, protect the future of public service itself.

Melinda Person is president of the nearly 700,000-member New York State United Teachers.

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