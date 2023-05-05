Rogovoy Report 5/5/23

Vocalist Eva Salina brings her unique take on Balkan Romani songs to Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield, Mass., tonight at 7pm. Salina’s rich, supple voice moves effortlessly through the intricate and demanding expression of Romani songs, intertwining vintage pop songs with her singular interpretations. Roma accordionist Peter Stan accompanies Salina in the program showcasing the legacy of empowered female voices in Balkan Romani music. (Fri, May 5)

Hudson Valley-based folk-rock quartet Upstate celebrates the release of its new album, You Only Get a Few, at Lark Hall in Albany, N.Y., tonight at 8pm. The group’s rootsy, vocal harmony-based sound is augmented by an array of instrumental textures lending touches of jazz, rock, funk, and world music. (Fri, May 5)

The duo of Sally Rogers and Claudia Schmidt and Emma’s Revolution, a duo featuring Pat Humphries and Sandy O, join forces for a concert celebrating mothers as women, artists, and change-makers with their powerful, four-part harmonies at the 8th Step at Proctors in Schenectady, N.Y., tonight at 7:30pm. (Fri, May 5)

Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes bring the party sounds of the Jersey Shore to the Egg in Albany, N.Y., tonight at 8pm. Contemporaries of Bruce Springsteen, who wrote a number of songs for the Jukes, the horn-heavy band plays a classic blend of hardcore R&B and street-level rock. (Fri, May 5)

A veritable cross-cultural supergroup of American roots music and Hindustani classical talent performs at the Troy [N.Y.] Savings Bank Music Hall tonight at 8pm. The virtuosos are Béla Fleck on banjo, Zakir Hussain on tabla, Edgar Meyer on double bass, and Rakesh Chaurasia on bansuri, a type of Indian flute. Together, the quartet moves from bluegrass to Western classical to Indian classical to jazz with seamless ease. (Fri, May 5)

Fifteen-time Grammy Award nominated jazz pianist and composer Fred Hersch will play a special solo concert at the Stissing Center in Pine Plains, N.Y., on Saturday at 6pm. (Sat, May 6)

Cellist Peter Seidenberg and pianist Hui Mei-Lin perform music of Beethoven, Boulanger, Chopin, and Britten at the First Congregational Church in Stockbridge, Mass., on Sunday at 3pm, in the Music on Main concert series (Sun, May 7)

Seth Rogovoy is editor of the Rogovoy Report, available at rogovoyreport.substack.com.

