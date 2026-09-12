If the Emmys were up to us ...

TV critics care a lot about the people who bring us the shows we love, so of course we each have folks we're pulling for this Emmy season. The Pitt, Hacks, Widow's Bay and Pluribus are leading the Emmy nominations pack this year. Here's who we'll have our fingers crossed for during the ceremony on Monday night.

Outstanding drama series: Pluribus

/ Apple TV / Apple TV Rhea Seehorn in Pluribus.

HBO Max hit The Pitt likely wins here. But Apple TV's Pluribus triumphs as a revolutionary sci-fi story; a virus, created with instructions sent from the stars, unites humanity in a giant hive mind, creating paradise or the largest cult in history. — Eric Deggans

Outstanding lead actor, drama: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Warrick Page / MAX / MAX Noah Wyle in The Pitt.

It's easy to overlook the massive feat star Noah Wyle achieved on The Pitt's second season; pushing a beloved character to the brink of unlikability. Wyle plays struggling Dr. "Robby" Rabinovich as a good guy in serious crisis, finding new depths. — Eric Deggans

Outstanding lead actress, drama: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

/ Apple TV / Apple TV Rhea Seehorn in Pluribus.

At least half of this show is just watching Rhea Seehorn's Carol all by herself, parsing out the rules of a new post-apocalyptic world while mourning her wife. Yet it's always compelling, because Seehorn is a talent who should already have an Emmy! — Aisha Harris

Outstanding supporting actress, drama: Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

/ Apple TV / Apple TV Karolina Wydra in Pluribus.

Hoping Emmy voters look past the four actresses nominated from The Pitt to honor a performer who brought empathy and depth to a thankless role: Karolina Wydra as Zosia, the voice of the global hive mind, talking to Rhea Seehorn's Carol in Pluribus. — Eric Deggans

Outstanding comedy series: Margo's Got Money Troubles

/ Apple TV / Apple TV Elle Fanning in Margo's Got Money Troubles.

Apple TV's Margo's Got Money Troubles is a comedy nominee that doesn't seem like one. But the story of a young woman leaning into problematic choices to build a life with her baby and quirky family was the year's most surprising, energizing show. — Eric Deggans

Outstanding lead actor, comedy: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Suzanne Tenner / Marvel/Disney+ / Marvel/Disney+ Yahya Adbul-Mateen II in Wonder Man.

This nomination was a surprise after Marvel cancelled its creative, quirky superhero series, Wonder Man. But star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is spellbinding as a superpowered guy who just wants to be a successful actor, blending comedy, pathos and drama. — Eric Deggans

Outstanding lead actress, comedy: Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Emma Simkin / HBO / HBO Lisa Kudrow in The Comeback.

The category's stacked, but Lisa Kudrow's Valerie Cherish threads many needles beautifully: self-absorbed yet caring, oft-humiliated yet resilient, wacky but grounded when necessary. As a character in Season 3 says to her: "To me, you're it." Indeed. — Aisha Harris

Outstanding supporting actress, comedy: Kate O'Flynn, Widow's Bay

/ Apple TV / Apple TV Kate O'Flynn in Widow's Bay.

It's all there in Episode 4, the one in which Patricia's desperate play to improve her social status — a cocktail party — goes awry. Kate O'Flynn knows this character, what drives her and what makes her so cringe (to us). It's utterly mesmerizing. — Aisha Harris

Outstanding supporting actor, comedy: Nick Offerman, Margo's Got Money Troubles

/ Apple TV / Apple TV Nick Offerman in Margo's Got Money Troubles.

Nick Offerman excels playing macho guys who are more sensitive than anyone expects. But he scales new heights as Jinx, an ex-wrestler/once-estranged dad, struggling with addiction while trying to support his daughter in Margo's Got Money Troubles. — Eric Deggans

Outstanding writing for a comedy series: The Comeback

Erin Simkin / HBO / HBO Lisa Kudrow in The Comeback.

A new season comes around every 10 years (like the census!) to provide us a clear-eyed accounting (like the census!). This show was right about reality TV and streaming services; we ignore this season's dire, hilarious warnings about AI at our peril. — Glen Weldon

Outstanding limited or anthology series: DTF St. Louis

Tina Rowden / HBO / HBO Jason Bateman and David Harbour in DTF St. Louis.

It's tough to explain how a show about the mysterious death of a schlubby guy stuck in a love triangle became the year's most creatively quirky limited series. Somehow, star David Harbour turns this tale of middle-aged desperation into poignant, dark comedy. — Eric Deggans

And already announced

I'm happy to report that two of my picks already took home their Emmys in a ceremony last weekend formerly known as the Creative Arts Emmys. So congratulations to Betty Gilpin, who won outstanding guest actress in a comedy for Widow's Bay, and to The Muppet Show for outstanding writing for a variety special. (A third pick — Connor Storrie's game, goofball turn as SNL host — didn't end up winning outstanding guest actor in a comedy, but seeing as that award went to the late Rob Reiner for The Bear, I'm not complaining.) — Glen Weldon

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