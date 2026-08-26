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As students return to campus, UVM police warn of traffic tangles

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM EDT
Looking west at I-89 Exit 14 towards the University of Vermont campus
Pat Bradley
/
WAMC
Looking west at I-89 Exit 14 towards the University of Vermont campus

Students are moving into Vermont’s largest college this week – and it’s expected to create some traffic nightmares on key streets in Burlington.

This week, more than 5,100 students — including 2,400 freshmen — are moving into campus housing at the University of Vermont.

The campus straddles the main road leading from the interstate to downtown Burlington. Campus police are advising those who work on campus or in the surrounding area to avoid areas including exit 14 off I-89 along with Williston Road and Main Street near the campus.

Classes begin Monday.
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley