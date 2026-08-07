Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

A judge in Albany struck down part of the new immigration law that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed in May but left another piece intact.

U.S. District Court Judge Mae D’Agostino said the state can’t override federal agency operations, including by barring ICE agents from wearing masks.

The judge also ruled that the state can ban formal cooperation agreements between ICE and local police departments, which was a win for the state.

Nassau County is one of the areas that has a local agreement with ICE. County Executive Bruce Blakeman, the Republican candidate for governor, said the county’s legal team is reviewing the ruling.

Blakeman also answered questions about whether he agrees with some family members of victims of the Sept. 11 attacks that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani should not attend this year’s remembrance ceremony.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.