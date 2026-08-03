Lawsuit alleges wider misconduct as former New Rochelle PD officer accused of staging drug case

A Westchester County man has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court alleging a former New Rochelle Police officer placed drugs under a car in 2024 in an effort to frame him.

The suit, seeking compensatory and punitive damages, also alleges a broader pattern of misconduct within the police department.

The suit claims officer Lt. Sean Kane, with the help of other officers and a civilian, tried to frame Ivin Harper, who is Black, by hiding cocaine and crack under a car.

In July 2024, Harper was charged and arraigned on felony drug charges that were ultimately dropped in August.

The suit, filed July 13, 2026, in the Southern District of New York, alleges Kane did not realize his bodycam was on as it captured him placing and then apparently “finding” a bag containing a white powder.

Kane was disciplined in March 2026, demoted to the rank of police officer. That month, he resigned and joined the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, where is now a deputy.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that they aware of but cannot comment on pending litigation against Deputy Kane.

The statement continues, "The Sheriff’s Office was aware of the publicly reported allegations prior to Deputy Kane joining the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office," but "will not comment on individual personnel matters."

It also says that Kane "dedicated nearly half his life to public service in law enforcement," and "no criminal charges were ever brought against him", adding "we have full confidence in Deputy Kane’s ability to serve the residents of Putnam County with integrity and remain committed to ensuring the safety of our community."

Kane and the New Rochelle Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kane was never charged and the lawsuit does not refer to charges against any of the other defendants.

According to the lawsuit, on May 29th, 2024, Harper parked his Escalade outside the Bracey Apartments in New Rochelle.

Harper had previously made a complaint to police that a relative had taken his car without his consent but he had since recovered the vehicle and notified police. The suit says Kane approached Harper in the parking lot, and Harper left on foot out of fear of Kane.

The lawsuit alleges Harper had previously been harassed and threatened by Kane, and Kane told Harper he was going to “get” him.

The lawsuit alleges Kane had a “history of misconduct and a lengthy disciplinary record.”

According to the lawsuit, Kane followed Harper into a garage and was told by the dispatcher that Harper was the registered owner of the vehicle. Kane allegedly responded, “I didn’t ask for that information” and radioed to report an “unauthorized use” of Harper’s vehicle.

A civilian, Gregory Davis, allegedly supplied Kane with a bag of drugs. Kane admitted this in his own formal disciplinary charges in 2025, according to the lawsuit.

Kane’s bodycam footage shows him in his police vehicle holding a small bag filled with white powder. Footage then shows him walking to the front a of vehicle and purportedly discovering the drugs. Footage shows Kane speaking into his radio, saying, “It’s going to be one for felony drugs.”

Later, another officer, Maria Vasquez, who is also named in the lawsuit, filed a felony complaint saying that Harper possessed cocaine and crack with the intent to distribute, and said Kane observed Harper tossing a plastic bag underneath a parked vehicle.

The lawsuit alleges Kane had a long record of misconduct, including failure to appear for required proceedings, unsafe police vehicle operations, failure to file required charges, and mishandling and improper disposal of evidence.

It also alleges the New Rochelle Police Department perpetuated a culture that rewards officers for “improper, illegal, and unconstitutional conduct," and names other officers with dozens of violations -- some occurring within a span of a few months. The suit alleges those officers were often punished by losing a few days of work before being returned to active duty.

Some officers were even celebrated, according to the lawsuit. NRPD allegedly awarded Kane commendations in May 2024, “for a member who performs an outstanding act in the performance of duty or conduct.”

Officer Vasquez, who allegedly falsified the felony report against Harper, was promoted to detective in 2025, according to the lawsuit. Another officer, Stephen Correale, who was also present during the 2024 incident, was promoted to sergeant in 2025.