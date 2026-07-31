Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

Millions of New Yorkers are on track to receive rebate checks in the fall. Households reporting up to $300,000 of income are eligible for a check of up to $200.

The whole plan costs $1 billion and was touted by Gov. Kathy Hochul as an affordability measure.

A person familiar with the state’s plans said the checks will go out in September and October, just weeks before the Nov. 3 election. Some Republicans call that timing more than a coincidence.

Also: Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James revealed more about a new law that will restrict what children can do on social media platforms. It’s going to mean that all users will need to take steps to prove their age.

And Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, Hochul’s Republican challenger, is facing some pushback after saying that Democrats “will try to steal the election.”

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.