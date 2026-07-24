SUNY students to receive free admission to the NYS Fair on Student Youth Day

There’s a little bonus coming for students at any of the State University of New York campuses as the new school year opens in a few weeks. The state’s largest annual festival returns for its 178th edition when the Great New York State Fair opens its gates August 26.

This year, students at SUNY colleges with receive free admission on day two of the Fair, called Student Youth Day.

"We are one of the most affordable fairs in the country," said State Fair spokesperson Katie Rey. "I think this is just another way to offer students the opportunity to expose them to what's great about our state. And we think, obviously here, we think the fair is a remarkable way to showcase all that's great about New York State."

Student Youth Day features free admission for anyone age 18 and under, but SUNY students with a valid ID or incoming students with an admissions letter will also get in for free that day.

Several SUNY colleges take active roles in the Fair. SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry will be hosting hands-on STEM activities on topics including engineering, chemistry, invasive species, and the American chestnut tree restoration project. The State University of New York at Binghamton will host a booth showcasing the work of the National Science Foundation Energy Storage Engine to advance the development of battery technologies. SUNY Upstate Medical University’s Mobile Mammography Van will provide screenings at the fair on Sept. 2 and 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Student Youth Day, SUNY Cobleskill will highlight careers and technology in agriculture on what is also Agriculture Careers Day.

"There is a place at SUNY for every New Yorker, and SUNY campuses from across New York participate in the State Fair and provide visitors with the opportunity to learn about how our courses and programs can set them on a path to upward mobility," SUNY Chancellor John King said in a statement.

The Fair features scores of food and drink vendors, dozens of rides in the Wade Shows Midway, special events and some new twists for 2026.

"I think what we have really focused on this year is making the fair something for everyone," said Rey. "We have new programming in the Empire Room this year that we think is really dynamic. It's really fun. So you can come in, you could do a trivia night, you could do emo night. We're doing line dancing. There's speed dating. There's a number of things that all is included with the price of admission. It's in our Empire Room. There's a lot of exciting things there."

On the stages for Student Youth Day: 90’s hit band The Calling and modern country artist Cooper Alan are on Chevy Court while a large audience is expected for Grammy-winning reggae and rap star Sean Paul.

The New York State Fair runs from August 26 to September 7.