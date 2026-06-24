DiNapoli bests challengers in Democratic primary

Incumbent Tom DiNapoli is the projected winner in the Democratic primary for state comptroller.

He prevailed over two Democratic challengers, Raj Goyle and Drew Warshaw. They’re the first challengers he faced in a primary in his 19 years in office.

DiNapoli said voters saw through what he called “false attacks and reckless promises” from his challengers.

Warshaw said the state’s pension funds should be used to help alleviate the housing crisis. Both candidates called on the office to divest from fossil fuels and other controversial companies like Palantir.

“… the people of New York once again have seen the value of steady, responsible leadership in these chaotic times,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “Now the campaign is over and we need to get back to the hard work that we do protecting taxpayers and retirees, investing in New York’s future, pushing back against Trump’s extremism, and helping working families get by in Trump’s terrible economy.”

DiNapoli also had the backing of the state’s Democratic establishment and key labor unions. He will face Republican candidate Joseph Hernandez, who did not face a primary challenger.