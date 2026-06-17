Thousands flock to Mumford for the 'Antiques Roadshow' experience

Phil and Stephanie said they drove about 250 miles from Cleveland, Ohio, to Mumford just to participate in Wednesday's "Antiques Roadshow" stop at the Genesee Country Village & Museum.

“We always dreamed about coming to the Antiques Roadshow," Phil said. "And we brought this beauty with us. We're going to see what it's worth."

The married couple from Ohio were among the thousands of guests who attended the program's stop, the final one of its 31st season.

"Antiques Roadshow" allows guests to bring their antique items for appraisal in hopes of discovering some “hidden treasures.”

Phil and Stephanie — we're using only their first names because of a "Roadshow" policy — had high hopes for their roughly 2-foot-tall desk lamp with a carved figurine as a base. Stephanie, who is an interior designer, said she bought it off Facebook Marketplace for $50 and knew, by the look, it was worth something

"What's so exciting about it is we know absolutely nothing about it," Phil said. "We're just a fan of antiques, and I'm a fan of just finding stuff and taking road trips."

Racquel Stephen / WXXI Lines at the Antiques Roadshow can sometimes be hours long.

Many guests said they attended the "Roadshow" event to learn about their item’s history more so than its cost — or simply for the experience.

"It's a beautiful day. Everybody just seems so happy and so positive, and it just seems like an exciting, fun day," said Katie, who came with her father from Alexander, Genesee County.

The pair said they've spent many Monday nights watching the American and British "Antiques Roadshow" programs.

"It's something that we spend time doing together that I really enjoy, and he really enjoys," Katie said. "I've always fantasized about what I would take, what the experience would be like."

Racquel Stephen / WXXI News Stanley Bystrowski assigns guests their appraisal categories at the Antiques Roadshow. He has been a generalist for five years.

Katie stood in line with what she described as an embroidered peacock painting from the 1960s, and a marionette from maybe 100 years ago. She hoped to walk away with thousands of dollars in appraisals for her paintings, but the experience, she said, is priceless.

"When I won (tickets) through a social media contest, I got really excited and overwhelmed and started crying, which is a little ridiculous, but I'm so happy to be here," Katie said.

The episode is expected to air next year.