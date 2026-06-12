Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

We got some surprising news about the state budget – that it’s bigger than initially thought by $9 billion.

This big revision was cited by fiscal watchdogs as a need to release that financial plan before budget bills are adopted

Some of the policies in the budget continue to draw attention. This week, there was a back and forth between the Trump Administration and Gov. Kathy Hochul.

And SUNY is touting its wins in the state budget, while looking toward the future.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.