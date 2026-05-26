Canadian travel to US down for 15th consecutive month

Canadians continue to curb their enthusiasm for American booze and travel, with no end in sight.

Canadian travel to the U.S. is down for the 15th straight month, when president Donald Trump began his tariff war against Canada, and his rhetoric about the country becoming the 51st state. Ordinary Canadians have been fighting back in the ways they can, choosing to vacation at home and choosing not to buy American products, especially booze.

And after a year of it, Washington is taking notice. It’s become so bad that United States Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick calls it a "trade irritant."

"It is outrageous that Canada will not put U.S. spirits on the shelf," he said. "It is insulting."

The head of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, Chris Swonger, said the numbers are not good, especially when the industry, at the end of 2024, was poised to show gains. Swonger said distilleries in the U.S. have lost about 1,000 jobs after exports to Canada fell by more than 60%.

"We’ve seen a reduction in jobs," he said. "And small craft distilleries in the United States are feeling that pressure. Some of them are starting to shut down."

A recent Nanos Survey shows that 8 out of 10 Canadians feel the boycott is helping Canada — 53% saying the boycott is helpful and 29% somewhat helpful. Nik Nanos, of Nanos Research, said that rhetoric hasn’t changed in months.

"I think a lot of this has to do with the fact that there hasn’t really been significant progress in the trade discussions with the United States," he said.

New data shows the travel boycott by Canadians could be even more dramatic than at first believed. Statistics Canada reports a 25% drop in trips from last year. But a study by the University of Toronto, using cell phone data, suggested the drop in cross-border trips was more than 40%.

"All we have seen so far from [Canada Border Services Agency] data is border crossings," said Karen Chapple, the lead researcher and director at the university’s School of Cities. "But what we can do is look at what happens when Canadians go over the border and how many cities are they visiting. Are they maybe visiting fewer cities before, which is what we found. Are Canadians that were in the U.S., maybe for work, maybe for school, are they coming home? We’ve lost some Canadian cell phone pings throughout U.S. metros, we think in part, because the Canadians there have left. So it’s not just about the ones in Canada making fewer trips, it’s about folks coming home."

A return to pre-2025 numbers isn’t likely to happen until there is progress in trade talks — and less talk from Washington about a 51st state.