State lawmakers set to begin voting on budget legislation

Public schools stand to receive an increase in state aid under a budget bill released by legislators Thursday.

The Assembly and Senate were poised to vote on the bill later in the day, which could make the first passage of a major budget bill seven weeks after the deadline.

Foundation aid for all districts would increase by at least 2%, although some will receive more according to aid runs released Thursday morning.

Gov. Kathy Hochul had initially proposed a 1% boost in foundation aid.

The legislation also includes changes in the foundation aid formula to account for students in foster care and those experiencing homelessness. The changes had been sought by educators.

Hochul’s proposal for a statewide universal pre-K mandate is also in the budget bill, as well as a five-year delay in the electric school bus transition.

Lawmakers are still working on other portions of the state budget, including a final financial plan. They’re expected to take up the other budget bills over the next week.