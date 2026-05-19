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Can't keep a habit? This comic shares a proven formula to make it stick

NPR | By Marielle Segarra,
Vreni StollbergerMika Ellison
Published May 19, 2026 at 12:19 PM EDT

Have you ever accidentally broken a good habit? Like, you forgot one time to do yoga, and somehow it never happened again?

Suddenly, a behavior you spent weeks working on is just wiped out. You did everything right — so what went wrong?

For a habit to stick, you need to do more than just repeat it, says behavioral scientist BJ Fogg, founder of Stanford's Behavior Design Lab. You need motivation, the ability to do the action and a prompt to do it. "When those three things come together, the behavior happens."

Fogg shares insights based on the Tiny Habits method, a research-backed approach he developed in 2007 on how to create lasting change.

This comic was drawn by the cartoonist Vreni Stollberger, based on writing by Mika Ellison and reporting by Marielle Segarra.

/ Vreni Stollberger for NPR
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Vreni Stollberger for NPR
/ Vreni Stollberger for NPR
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Vreni Stollberger for NPR
/ Vreni Stollberger for NPR
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Vreni Stollberger for NPR
/ Vreni Stollberger for NPR
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Vreni Stollberger for NPR
/ Vreni Stollberger for NPR
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Vreni Stollberger for NPR
/ Vreni Stollberger for NPR
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Vreni Stollberger for NPR
/ Vreni Stollberger for NPR
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Vreni Stollberger for NPR
/ Vreni Stollberger for NPR
/
Vreni Stollberger for NPR
/ Vreni Stollberger for NPR
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Vreni Stollberger for NPR
/ Vreni Stollberger for NPR
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Vreni Stollberger for NPR

Vreni Stollberger is a cartoonist based in Queens, N.Y., who loves using comics to break down complex topics, from policy and science to history and culture.

The podcast episode was produced by Sylvie Douglis. The comic was edited by Malaka Gharib. The visual editor is CJ Riculan. We'd love to hear from you. Email us at LifeKit@npr.org. Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or sign up for our newsletter.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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NPR News
Marielle Segarra
Marielle Segarra is a reporter and the host of NPR's Life Kit, the award-winning podcast and radio show that shares trustworthy, nonjudgmental tips that help listeners navigate their lives.
Vreni Stollberger
Mika Ellison