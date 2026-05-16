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Latest updates on protests in Cuba driven by a depletion of fuel oil and diesel

NPR | By Elissa Nadworny ,
Eyder Peralta
Published May 16, 2026 at 7:43 AM EDT

Protests break out in Cuba over power shortages as the U.S. offers millions of dollars in exchange for political reform.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Elissa Nadworny
Elissa Nadworny reports on all things college for NPR, following big stories like unprecedented enrollment declines, college affordability, the student debt crisis and workforce training. During the 2020-2021 academic year, she traveled to dozens of campuses to document what it was like to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic. Her work has won several awards including a 2020 Gracie Award for a story about student parents in college, a 2018 James Beard Award for a story about the Chinese-American population in the Mississippi Delta and a 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for excellence in innovation.
See stories by Elissa Nadworny
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta