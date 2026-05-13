Disabilities Beat: State budget uncertainty, resident assistant pilot, Wyoming Co. Sheriff's race

This week on the Disabilities Beat, we take a look at last week's news impacting New Yorkers with disabilities, mental health and chronic health conditions.

In Wyoming County, sheriff candidates vied for the disability community's votes and had important discussions about law enforcement during a "Meet the Candidates" event.

LeadingAge, which represents 5,600 organizations supporting older adults, shared with BTPM NPR their push for a state budget proposal to place "resident assistants" in affordable senior housing. Advocates believe $2 million in funding could make a difference by reducing hospitalizations.

Lastly, New York's leaders had a disagreement over where the budget stands — the Governor announced an agreement, but the Assembly Speaker said nothing's been signed yet. The state's 11th budget extender runs through Thursday.

TRANSCRIPT:

Emyle Watkins:

Hi, I'm Emyle Watkins and this is the Disabilities Beat.

This episode of the Disabilities Beat was recorded on Tuesday, May 12th. A few things may evolve by the time this airs, so make sure to check our website for the latest.

Last week was a busy one. In Wyoming County, sheriff candidates vied for the disability community's votes, older adult organizations asked the state for a small sliver of the budget, and then the governor announced a budget deal only for the assembly speaker to respond, saying it isn't solid yet. So let's dig in.

Colin Reagan:

One thing that I will change is certainly investing more and more in training, because -

Emyle Watkins:

On Tuesday, May 5th, four Republican candidates for sheriff, all with law enforcement experience, made their case to Wyoming County voters with disabilities. Independent Living of the Genesee Region's "Meet The Candidates" event, offered a dialogue around law enforcement's interactions with people with disabilities, mental health conditions, or experiencing homelessness.

Candidates were questioned on topics including training, how law enforcement interacts with people in crisis, responds to situations where a person is nonverbal or uses American Sign Language, and what the sheriff's role is in situations involving homeless people. Current Undersheriff Colin Reagan emphasized he would provide more training on working with disabled people.

Colin Reagan:

Because I do feel like budgetary restraints have kept us from doing that adequately in years past, but that is one of my missions is to change that in the Sheriff's Office and bring more national stigma trainings to our people.

Emyle Watkins:

Reagan will face county Sheriff's Deputies, Matthew Sage and Chance Sampson, as well as Warsaw Police Sergeant Jason Linderman on the ballot in the June primary.

Speaking of funding and looking statewide, the state is nearing approval of an estimated $268 billion budget. Before the commotion between the governor and the speaker, LeadingAge New York, an organization advocating for older adults, spoke to BTPM NPR about their hopes for the budget. Out of $268 billion, they're asking for a teeny sliver, two million, for a program that they believe could reduce hospitalization in New York's aging population.

Annalyse Komoroske Denio:

It is really about the independence and autonomy of the older adults that are served in affordable senior housing.

Emyle Watkins:

Annalyse Komoroske Denio is a senior policy analyst for Leading Age, which represents 5,600 nonprofit organizations for older adults. They want the state to put that money into a resident assistant pilot program within affordable senior housing.

Annalyse Komoroske Denio:

Particularly when we're struggling with staffing in higher levels of care, the resident assistance model is a really modest investment that could not only reduce reliance on those higher levels of care, but also save the state Medicaid dollars.

Emyle Watkins:

Grants would allow affordable housing complexes to hire social workers to check in on residents, help them with questions, and access programs they may be eligible for. A pilot program of resident assistance within a Queens New York housing provider has shown promise.

Annalyse Komoroske Denio:

A peer-reviewed study of that program featured in Health Affairs a few years ago that found that not only does it help in the affordable senior housing building reduce reliance on transfers to higher levels of care, but also on unnecessary hospitalizations or emergency room usage.

Emyle Watkins:

However, last Thursday, New Yorkers got mixed messages on the status of a budget deal, making it hard to know where proposals like Leading Age's stand.

Governor Kathy Hochul:

With this budget, we showed you can stand up to special interests.

Emyle Watkins:

Governor Kathy Hochul last Thursday announcing an agreement on the state budget.

Governor Kathy Hochul:

We made tough choices. We faced uncertainty and yet we still delivered because your family and your future are my fight.

Emyle Watkins:

Except, as my colleague John Campbell from the New York Public News Network explains, they still face uncertainty and tough choices.

Jon Campbell:

But the governor's announcement angered Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who has to sign off on any deal. He says there is no agreement and that the governor and lawmakers have all sorts of fiscal issues left to discuss. Frustrated with the process, the speaker sent assembly members back to their districts for the weekend.

Emyle Watkins:

We're on our 11th budget extender, which lasts through tomorrow, meaning the governor, the assembly speaker, and the Senate majority leader are still hammering out a budget agreement. We'll keep you updated on the budget and how we'll impact disabled New Yorkers on our website at btpm.org.

I'm Emyle Watkins. Thanks for listening.

