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How the petrodollar regime came to be, and what losing it would mean for the U.S.

NPR | By Wailin Wong,
Adrian Ma
Published May 6, 2026 at 4:20 PM EDT

The global oil market has supported the U.S. dollar for over 50 years. But the system shows signs of cracking under the Iran war.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Wailin Wong
Wailin Wong is a long-time business and economics journalist who's reported from a Chilean mountaintop, an embalming fluid factory and lots of places in between. She is a host of The Indicator from Planet Money. Previously, she launched and co-hosted two branded podcasts for a software company and covered tech and startups for the Chicago Tribune. Wailin started her career as a correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires in Buenos Aires. In her spare time, she plays violin in one of the oldest community orchestras in the U.S.
Adrian Ma
Adrian Ma covers work, money and other "business-ish" for NPR's daily economics podcast The Indicator from Planet Money.