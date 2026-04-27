State legislators pass seventh budget extender

State lawmakers passed another budget extender Monday afternoon — the seventh one since the budget deadline of April 1.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders are still trying to reach an agreement on policy issues before agreeing on dollar amounts in the budget.

Assembly Ways and Means Committee Chairman Gary Pretlow said in an exchange with his Republican counterpart on the committee, Phil Palmesano, that progress is being made.

“I can assure that we're getting closer on all the issues," Pretlow said.

"So you feel we’re getting closer on auto insurance?" Palmesano asked.

"I believe we’re closer on auto insurance. We’re closer on immigration. We’re closer on (the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act),” Pretlow responded.

Sen. Tom O’Mara, the leading Republican on the Senate Finance Committee, criticized the process, which is mostly happening behind closed doors.

“It’s no way to run a government," O'Mara said. "The citizens of New York deserve better. They deserve clarity. They deserve time to digest and provide us with input.”

Lawmakers expect budget talks to continue for at least several more days.

So far, the Legislature has approved more than $12 billion dollars in funding this month alone.

The latest extender runs through Thursday and includes funding for payroll for state employees, social services and unemployment insurance.