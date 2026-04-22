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Some progress on state budget, but no deal in sight yet

New York Public News Network | By Samuel King
Published April 22, 2026 at 4:20 PM EDT

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said Wednesday that leaders are making progress on the state budget — but there’s still no deal.

It’s now three weeks late.

He said they’re still trying to reach agreements on policy issues like auto insurance reform and changes to the state’s climate law. So they haven’t gotten to dollars and cents.

Heastie said that’s because governors in New York have a lot of power to determine what’s part of budget discussions.

“It's happening every year," he said. "It's the same song. It's just a different year."

He said until policy issues are resolved, money issues "have to wait.”

Legislators passed a sixth budget extender on Wednesday that will run until Monday.
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Samuel King
Samuel King is a Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network, producing multimedia stories on issues of statewide interest and importance.
See stories by Samuel King