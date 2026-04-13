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Halton-Pope selected to replace Peoples-Stokes on Assembly ballot

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published April 13, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
FILE - Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader, Leah Halton-Pope, has proposed a plan to disperse the city's stalled cultural and anti-violence money.
Holly Kirkpatrick
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BTPM NPR
Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader, Leah Halton-Pope, has proposed a plan to disperse the city's stalled cultural and anti-violence money.

Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope has been selected by the Erie County Democratic Committee to replace retiring Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes on November's general election ballot.

Peoples-Stokes, who has also been the New York State Assembly's majority leader since 2018, recently announced her retirement from the state legislature, following health issues and the desire to spend more time with family.

Her announcement came just days after the primary filing deadline, requiring the county's Democratic committee to fill Peoples-Stokes' ballot spot.

State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes, behind lectern, announces she won't seek re-election in the fall.
Local
RELATED: Skepticism expressed over securing Democratic candidate for Peoples-Stokes' successor
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Halton-Pope has represented the city's Ellicott district and served as the council's majority leader since January 2024. Prior to elected office, Halton-Pope was a longtime member of Peoples-Stokes' legislative staff, rising to senior advisor and deputy chief of staff.

"I have said that Crystal Peoples-Stokes is both a great leader and true institution who never put politics before the interests of the people," Halton-Pope said in a statement. "Working in her office was a rare privilege that provided the foundation for what I have achieved on the Common Council and what I hope to accomplish for the 141st Assembly District."
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Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner