Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes will not run for re-election

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes will not seek another term in office, ending a state legislative career that began in 2002. That's according to reporting from Politico.

The Buffalo Democrat has called a press conference for tomorrow afternoon, where she is expected to publicly announce the "future of the 141st Assembly District."

Peoples-Stokes has represented the all-Buffalo district since winning election in 2002. She was previously a member of the Erie County Legislature from 1993 until 2002. She ascended to majority leader of the New York State Assembly in 2018, becoming the first woman and first African American to hold the position.

Major legislative efforts Peoples-Stokes led during her time in Albany include the legalization of adult-use marijuana, toxic waste cleanup, and numerous health care and education initiatives.