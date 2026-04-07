© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes will not run for re-election

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | By Ryan Zunner
Published April 7, 2026 at 5:45 PM EDT
State Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes is raising concerns about Buffalo mayor Sean Ryan's proposed 25% property tax levy to help erase a projected $109 million budget deficit.
State Assembly Majority Leader Peoples-Stokes
/
Facebook

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes will not seek another term in office, ending a state legislative career that began in 2002. That's according to reporting from Politico.

The Buffalo Democrat has called a press conference for tomorrow afternoon, where she is expected to publicly announce the "future of the 141st Assembly District."

Peoples-Stokes has represented the all-Buffalo district since winning election in 2002. She was previously a member of the Erie County Legislature from 1993 until 2002. She ascended to majority leader of the New York State Assembly in 2018, becoming the first woman and first African American to hold the position.

Major legislative efforts Peoples-Stokes led during her time in Albany include the legalization of adult-use marijuana, toxic waste cleanup, and numerous health care and education initiatives.

Tags
NYSPRE
Ryan Zunner
Ryan is an Emmy Award-nominated journalist, and the assistant managing editor of BTPM NPR. He first joined the organization in the summer of 2018 as an intern, rising through the ranks to weekend host and junior reporter before leaving in 2021. He then had stints in public service, Top 40 radio and TV news production.

A graduate of Hilbert College, he re-joined BTPM NPR in August of 2024. In addition to editorial management duties, Ryan leads BTPM NPR’s Indigenous Affairs Desk. He is an enrolled Oneida citizen of Six Nations of the Grand River Reserve.
See stories by Ryan Zunner