Rochester business leaders back Hochul in state budget negotiations

The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce and several local business leaders are backing Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposals on a climate law rollback as well as changes to cut auto insurance rates and environmental reviews of some housing projects.

Hochul hasn’t yet been able to come to an agreement on those issues with legislative leaders as part of a budget deal.

In a letter addressed to the governor, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the Rochester business leaders wrote that the state is at a "inflection point" for families and small businesses due to rising costs.

Robert Duffy is a former New York state lieutenant governor and current president of the Greater Rochester Chamber. He said he expects leaders to reach a compromise.

“I think you could find some common sense changes here and move ahead," he said. "And you want to make the state not only much more affordable, but much more attractive for businesses and people to come to.”

Legislators return to Albany on Tuesday to pass another extension to keep state government funded until a budget deal can be reached.

Read the letter: Click here to read the Chamber and business leaders' letter to the governor.