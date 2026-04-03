Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

The New York state budget is officially late for the seventh year in a row.

Major sticking points in negotiations remain on Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed changes to the payout rules for auto insurance, environmental reviews for housing projects, and climate policy.

Also, groups are pushing for more action on proposed legislation that would limit local law enforcement’s cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Meanwhile, New York’s Public Campaign Finance Board blocked Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman from accessing up to $7 million of matching funds for his gubernatorial campaign.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss the latest on the budget talks and what’s next.

