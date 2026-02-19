© 2026
Hochul pulls robotaxi expansion from her budget proposal

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published February 19, 2026 at 1:05 PM EST
Gov. Kathy Hochul is reportedly dropping her proposal to increase the number of autonomous vehicles on upstate New York roads.

Hochul's budget proposal for the next fiscal year initially included language clearing the way for companies to apply to the Department of Motor Vehicles for approval to operate a for-hire autonomous vehicle.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Hochul planned to withdraw that measure due to lack of support. State Sen. Jeremy Cooney, who chairs the Senate's Transportation Committee, said in a statement that he's disappointed with the governor's decision.

Cooney has sponsored an autonomous vehicle bill every year since 2022, his office noted.

"I will continue to work with the Governor and my state legislative colleagues to address concerns and work towards a solution that allows all New Yorkers to benefit from this technology, which many large states and cities have already embraced," Cooney said. "This is not science fiction, rather a real opportunity to increase driver and pedestrian safety across our state."

He added he is "committed to working on a standalone bill outside of the budget process," and that in his role as Transportation Committee chair, he will prioritize his legislation for the rest of the session.
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
