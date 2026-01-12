Antiques Roadshow's Rochester stop will be at Genesee Country Village & Museum

“Antiques Roadshow” confirmed on Wednesday that its upcoming local visit will be at Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford.

The popular PBS series — where people can find out if their attic junk is actually a gem — will be in town on June 17.

“Visiting historic locations like Genesee Country Village & Museum, meeting the people who will come to Roadshow's event, seeing their treasures, and discovering the personal stories that make these objects so important is a true privilege,” executive producer Marsha Bemko said in a statement. “Each year, Roadshow gives fans a chance to experience locales, complete with gorgeous architecture, art and nature, that provide an intriguing backdrop to capture appraisals and allow us to take viewers ‘backstage’ to see and learn about places they may otherwise miss!”

The production tour will make stops in Tucson and Indianapolis before coming here.

At each appraisal event, experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers will provide guests with free verbal evaluations of their antiques, art, and collectibles. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.

Three one-hour “Antiques Roadshow” episodes per city will be created from each 2026 event to air on PBS in 2027.

Admission will be free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance by entering a sweepstakes for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household.

To enter and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets through April 6. You can also get information by calling 888-762-3749.

“Antiques Roadshow” airs on WXXI-TV at 8 p.m. Mondays.