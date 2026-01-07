Disabilities Beat: Navigating the ‘super flu’ in group homes, day habilitation programs

This year’s strain of influenza A is putting pressure not only on hospitals and doctors, but also on group homes, nursing homes and day habilitation programs, or "day habs."

Dr. D. Michael Slate, chief medical officer for People Inc., says influenza A “has caused increase in hospitalization for our people served.” People Inc. runs group homes and day habilitation programs in Western New York.

This year’s flu vaccine was made about four months before this strain appeared, so it has not worked as well as experts had hoped. Dr. Slate says the vaccine not working as well has “hampered our ability to keep people out of the hospital. So it really has impacted us.”

Even so, doctors still recommend getting the flu vaccine. It can lower the risk of severe illness and hospitalization. Handwashing, masking and testing when you are sick can also help protect people from the flu.

In group homes and day programs, infection control can be more difficult than in other places. Dr. Slate says not everyone is able to take the same precautions. Some people may not be able to wash their hands easily and others may not be able to wear a face mask.

“There are a lot of different things to consider with each person served and what their individual situation is,” Dr. Slate said.

That is where community becomes important. Experts say people should take steps not only to protect themselves, but also to protect others. This is especially important for people who live, work or visit group homes and day habilitation programs. Many residents and participants may be at higher risk and may not be able to take the same protective steps.

“Influenza is a potentially lethal disease,” said Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine.

Dr. Russo said children, older adults and people with underlying health conditions are at the highest risk. But he warned that “even if you're a young, healthy person, the risk is never zero.”

He urges everyone who can to get a flu shot.

“I know we’ve been hearing a lot of things about vaccines lately, but vaccination is really the critical measure to minimize the likelihood to develop severe disease, end up in hospital, and potentially have a bad outcome from this potentially lethal virus,” Dr. Russo said.

TRANSCRIPT:

Emyle Watkins: Hi, I'm Emyle Watkins, and this is the Disabilities Beat.

2026 is off to a rough start, as this year's flu, which some people are nicknaming the "super flu," breaks records and sends significant numbers of people to the hospital. Last week, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said “almost a thousand more people were admitted to the hospital during this most recent seven-day period compared to the prior week" with influenza in New York.

Dr. Thomas Russo: Influenza is a potentially lethal disease.

Emyle Watkins: I called up Dr. Thomas Russo, a SUNY distinguished professor, professor and chief of infectious disease at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine. He explained some of the groups at greatest risk.

Dr. Thomas Russo: Such as our seniors, individuals with co-morbidities or underlying diseases, those that are immunocompromised, pregnant women, and children, and particularly children under the age of four years of age.

Emyle Watkins: In New York, two children have died from influenza this flu season already. There's been nine total pediatric deaths across the country, according to CDC's FluView.

Dr. Thomas Russo: Those individuals are at always risk for getting potentially [a] more severe case of flu than other individuals. But even if you're a young, healthy person, the risk is never zero.

Emyle Watkins: But as we know from the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the riskiest places to be during a viral illness is in congregate housing or programs, like a nursing home, group home, or day habilitation program, where many people with disabilities and older adults are together at once.

Dr. D. Michael Slate: Just like the rest of the population, [we have] been seeing a high incident of flu, especially flu A.

Emyle Watkins: Dr. D. Michael Slate is the chief medical officer for People Inc., a service provider that runs group homes and day habilitation programs.

Dr. D. Michael Slate: Which has caused increase in hospitalization for our people served, given the fact that the flu vaccine is not extremely effective against this flu A strain that's been going around. It's hampered our ability to keep people out of the hospital. So, it really has impacted us.

Emyle Watkins: And yes, experts do agree this year's flu vaccine doesn't target exactly this strain, as this version of influenza A, called Subclade K, arose four months after they already created the vaccine formula.

The tricky thing about viruses is they often experience something called antigenic drift. Basically, this means the virus mutates in very small ways over time. And to our immune systems, those small changes make it harder to recognize the virus. However, Dr. Slate, Dr. Russo, and other experts still strongly recommend getting the vaccine, as it still reduces severe disease and hospitalization.

Maralyn Militello, People Inc.'s chief program officer, points out that if you're living or spending your day in one of these settings and feeling uneasy about this virus, you should let someone know.

Maralyn Militello: Talk with your loved ones or talk with the staff at your group home or at the day program, and work through those [reservations] to see what the best resolution is, to make you feel more comfortable.

Emyle Watkins: Hand washing, masking, testing, and vaccination can all help protect us and our loved ones from the flu. But as Dr. Slate points out, one of the hard things about infection control in spaces where disabled people spend their day or live is not everyone may be able to take the same measures.

Dr. D. Michael Slate: With our population, there are many disabilities to consider. So maybe masking isn't appropriate for someone who is intellectually disabled and doesn't understand the importance of mask or can't take that feeling of a mask being worn. And so it's important for our staff to realize that and to make sure that everyone else around them is protecting that person serve and physical disabilities. So, maybe somebody doesn't have the ability to do good hand hygiene, and so we make sure we're using hand sanitizers. So there are a lot of different things to consider with each person served and what their individual situation is.

Emyle Watkins: So, this is where the idea of community comes in. If we protect each other, do what we can do, we also protect our friends and families who may be at higher risk, and may not be able to take the same protective measures.

Dr. Thomas Russo: I know we've been hearing a lot of things about vaccines lately, but vaccination is really the critical measure to minimize the likelihood to develop severe disease, end up in hospital, and potentially have a bad outcome from this potentially lethal virus.

Emyle Watkins: You can listen to the Disabilities Beat segment on demand, view a transcript, and plain language description for every episode on our website at btpm.org. I'm Emyle Watkins. Thanks for listening.