University at Buffalo student under interim suspension after alleged shooting threat

Just a week before Thanksgiving, two University at Buffalo students reported overhearing another student allegedly discussing plans to commit a mass shooting on campus. This report triggered a Red Flag order, which allows police to remove guns from the home of a person believed to be at risk of hurting themselves or others.

A few days after several guns were removed from the home of 21-year-old UB student Jacob Cassidy, he went to court and agreed to allow the order to be extended until May while the District Attorney’s office continues their investigation.

However, the whole situation left the campus rattled and students questioning: what does the university do in a situation like this?

UB did issue a statement saying while they can’t share specifics of a student’s case, “we can share that when a student is alleged to have committed, or threatened to commit, a serious crime, whether on or off campus, our Student Conduct office will issue an interim suspension that prohibits the student from being on campus.”

BTPM NPR followed up with UB to ask: what does an interim suspension entail?

Again, while UB couldn’t comment on Cassidy’s case specifically, a spokesperson told BTPM NPR via email “interim suspensions can last anywhere from a couple days to several months and in some cases could lead to expulsion after an on-campus hearing, or to a student’s withdrawal from the university.”

The spokesperson also explained that while students on interim suspensions cannot be on campus, "after an interim suspension meeting, some students request and are allowed to complete work remotely. Some students also request, and may be granted, a grade of ‘incomplete’ for their current courses."

According to the spokesperson, final outcomes for a suspended student are not decided until a final determination is reached in an administrative hearing, which could also include an appeal.

A major concern many students voiced online was also if Cassidy, who is president of the campus conservative group Young Americans for Freedom, which has clashed with UB administration and seen protests from other students, could continue his role as president of the club.

BTPM NPR asked UB if students on interim suspension are allowed to participate in clubs or student activities, or remain on an executive board for a club. The spokesperson said no.

Cassidy is due back in court for a final Red Flag hearing in May 2026. As of December 3, no charges have been filed against Cassidy.

You can read our full question and answer with the spokesperson on general rules for an interim suspension below:

BTPM NPR: How long does an interim suspension like this typically last?

Spokesperson: Interim suspensions can last anywhere from a couple days to several months and in some cases could lead to expulsion after an on-campus hearing, or to a student’s withdrawal from the university. Some interim suspensions are kept in place until the full hearing process is completed, when a final outcome is given. The process and timeline vary according to the specifics of individual cases.

BTPM NPR: While the student is not allowed on campus, can they still attend classes remotely/take virtual-only classes?

Spokesperson: After an interim suspension meeting, some students request and are allowed to complete work remotely. Some students also request, and may be granted, a grade of “incomplete” for their current courses. Both scenarios involve faculty availability and approval.

BTPM NPR: Are students on interim suspension allowed to participate in clubs or student activities, or remain on an e-board for a club?

Spokesperson: No.

BTPM NPR: When is the suspension re-evaluated or a longer-term resolution or end to the suspension decided on and by who?

Spokesperson: Initially, in an interim suspension meeting, broad decisions are made regarding access to campus and potential interim measures if access is not allowed (such as submitting remote work, requesting incompletes or resignation from classes). University legal counsel may be consulted as necessary.

Final outcomes are not decided until a student goes through an administrative hearing (which has an appeal level) and receives a final determination. Generally speaking, the Director of Student Conduct will assign two hearing officers to a case, and a committee will review any appeals.

