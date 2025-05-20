New Yorkers like some of Hochul's policies but aren't enthusiastic about a second term, says poll

At time when Republicans and Democrats seem to disagree on everything, a new Siena College poll finds strong, bipartisan approval for several provisions in the recently passed New York state budget.

According to the poll, 82% of voters — including 86% of Democrats, 76% of Republicans, and 79% of independents — support a requirement for subscription services to make it easy for consumers to cancel.

Two other popular policies are the restriction of student smartphone use in K-12 schools, and free school breakfasts and lunches.

Support for Gov. Kathy Hochul's affordability agenda was not as strong.

When asked if inflation rebate checks, a middle-class tax cut, free school meals, and an increase in the child tax credit will make New York more affordable, 52% of those surveyed said yes.

"A majority feel this budget will at least somewhat make New York more affordable. It's not yet reflecting on (Hochul)," said pollster Steve Greenberg. "She's not enjoying the benefit of how voters feel about some of the policies she's been pushing."

According to the Siena poll, 36% of New York voters want Hochul to have a second term in office, and more than half prefer someone else.

"And even when we look at just the Democrats, 51% — a bare majority — say they're prepared to reelect the governor. Thirty-eight percent said they would prefer someone else," Greenberg said.

But he added that Hochul's two potential rivals for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2026 — Lt. Gov. Antonia Delgado and Rep. Ritchie Torres — are largely unknown to a majority of voters, including most Democrats.

Hochul's favorability and job approval ratings were similar to last month's poll: 50% of voters approve of the job she is doing as governor, up two points from April. Her favorability rating remained the same at 44%.

The poll found GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, who has not officially announced her candidacy, was an early front-runner among Republicans for the governor's race next year.