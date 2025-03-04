SUNY progress report shows consecutive enrollment gains

A SUNY progress report is showing attendance gains two years in a row - something that hasn't been seen in fifteen years.

SUNY Chancellor John King said it's the value proposition that sets SUNY schools apart when it comes to cost and attendance. He said what's most impressive is that enrollment gains can be seen across the 64-campus system.

"There was definitely, period where, many campuses were seeing enrollment, declines," King said. "And then that was exacerbated by COVID. But I think what's been impressive about Suny is it's not just a handful of campuses. It is system wide, and it's in our community colleges and our, comprehensive colleges and our, colleges of technology and our university centers across the board. We're seeing these gains. And to sustain that for two years is, particularly impressive."

But the gains don't come without some hurt. They come after some campuses saw significant declines over the past decade. King said to achieve financial sustainability some program and staff cuts.

"Some of those campuses like, SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Fredonia, Buffalo State hadn't adjusted their staffing and program to reflect, a much lower number of students, and they've had to make some significant changes," King said. "For example, Buffalo State is discontinuing 37 programs that between them enrolled 34 students. But by making those changes, they're putting themselves in a much better position for long term financial health."

King said SUNY will focus on sustaining the growth through adult learning programs and tuition assistance.

"It's certainly very helpful that the state expanded the tuition assistance program last year under Governor Hochul's leadership."