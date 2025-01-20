A stranger taught a woman a lesson about being accepting when he helped her daughter

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at the Hidden Brain podcast. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else. And today's story comes from listener Virginia Squier. More than 20 years ago, Squier chaperoned a group of middle-school students on a tour of England, and she brought along her daughter, who was 8 years old at the time. On the end of their last day in London, something unexpected happened.

VIRGINIA SQUIER: We were getting ready to get on a subway at 5 o'clock in the afternoon. We arrived at the platform just as the train pulled in. I was holding my daughter's hand, and I turned to count my students. Suddenly, my daughter let go of my hand, jumped on the train, and the doors began to close. As the train gathered speed, I ran alongside, trying to force the door open. My last image before the train completely pulled out of my sight was of my daughter, her tear-streaked face, her fists pounding on the glass, and a young man, completely dressed in black leather, with a spiked dog collar around his neck, rising from his seat and moving towards her. Then the train was gone.

My students gathered silently in a clump while I searched for an official. I was so shocked, too frightened to cry, when suddenly, one of my students appeared at my shoulder. She's back, she said. I turned, and there she was - my little girl. The man in leather had seen what had happened, and at the next stop, he got my daughter off the train and brought her back to me. My preconceived notion that he was frightening was destroyed. I remember looking up at him and then breaking down, sobbing, hugging my sobbing child. When I looked up again to thank him, he was gone.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SQUIER: For weeks afterwards, I would break into tears at the thought of what could have been. To this day, I hold his image in my head when I find myself judging someone based on their appearance. I hope he hears this and knows he rescued me from the worst day of my life. He also taught me to be a more accepting person. Thank you, whoever you are.

CHANG: Listener Virginia Squier. Virginia's daughter believes the man who helped her that day was from Indiana or Minnesota. They hope to find him one day to thank him in person.

You can find more stories of unsung heroes and learn how to submit your own at myunsunghero.org.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.