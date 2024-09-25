The Freedom Forum report on the First Amendment

The First Amendment protects some of our most important democratic rights: freedom of speech, religion, assembly, petition, and the press.

It’s also the amendment that inspired the name of this show.

Freedom Forum is a nonprofit focused on protecting first amendment rights. This week they published a report on how Americans view the First Amendment ahead of the 2024 election.

Over 90 percent of those surveyed said they believe the amendment is vital. But a declining number say they would ratify it today if it were up to them.

What aresome of the topconcernsregardingthe protection ofthe FirstAmendmentright now?

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5