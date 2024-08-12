Former Cornell student sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for violent, antisemitic threats

Former Cornell University Student Patrick Dai was sentenced to 21 months in prison for threatening, antisemitic comments he made last October.

In a Syracuse federal court, Judge Brenda Sannes sentenced Dai to 21 months in federal prison plus three years supervision following his release. Sannes said she determined the comments Dai posted aligned with a hate crime and caused serious disruptions to Cornell's campus. Her sentence does not include the 10 months Dai has already served in Broome County Jail.

Dai's federal public defender Lisa Peebles had argued for a time-served sentence, citing Dai's character and recent autism diagnosis.

"I think the one thing that people should be aware of is that Patrick is really not the person that put those posts up there that doesn't really define who he is," Peebles said. "He's just a kind, loving childlike person who needs more support than he was able to get because he had never been diagnosed with his autism."

Peebles said she's concerned for Dai's safety and support system as he's moved to a federal facility.

"He's an easy target and I venture to guess they're probably not going to have that type of supervision at the bureau prisons,” Peebles said. “So he's not gonna have that support that he has at Broome County."

Peebles said the defense team will likely appeal the sentencing, they have 14 days to do so.

Wearing an orange Broom County jumpsuit, Dai delivered emotional remarks during his sentencing, repeating “there’s no excuse,” for his actions. Dai’s parents and some supporters filled three rows inside the courtroom. His mother, Bing Liu, did not talk with reporters after the sentencing but did share some words with her son before he was removed.