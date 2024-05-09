© 2024
The News Roundup - International

Published May 9, 2024 at 3:21 PM EDT
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) is welcomed by France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) upon his arrival at Tarbes' airport at the start of his trip to visit the village of Bagnere-de-Bigorre and the adjacent Pyrenees ski resort of La Mongie as part of his two-day state visit to France in Tarbes, south western France.

An assassination attempt on the life of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,allegedly perpetrated by a Russian spy agency, was foiled this week.

The Israeli government ordered the removal of Al Jazeera from within its borders this week. Officials confiscated broadcast equipment from the network, and Israeli television stopped broadcasting the channel.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has been making the rounds in Europe this week. He was hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Xi also praised Hungary’s “independent” foreign policy ahead of a meeting with the country’s president, Viktor Orbán.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe in the international hour of the News Roundup.

