Despite cloudy conditions, eclipse watchers enjoy 'tender' moment in Southern Tier, Finger Lakes

WSKG News reporters were out at eclipse-viewing events Monday as the solar eclipse made its way through upstate New York.

Ithaca residents gathered outdoors to catch a glimpse of the eclipse. Ithaca was outside the path of totality and despite cloudy skies throughout much of the region, people headed to neighborhood parks to look up and watch the event.

Taylor Tate and a couple of friends spent the eclipse journaling and reading by Cascadilla Creek.

Aurora Berry / WSKG News Louiza Easley and Addison Barton view the eclipse through homemade pinhole viewers in Ithaca.

"[The] eclipse is something that's going to be so prominent probably in our lifetime," Tate said. "And to be able to take a snapshot, with people that we love, it's like really tender."

Conditions were cloudy in Ithaca as eclipse watchers played music and passed around eclipse glasses and homemade pinhole cameras.

Heavy cloud cover across the Finger Lakes meant eclipse viewers couldn’t see much of the moon making its path in front of the sun. But for those in the path of totality, the effects were still intense.

Natalie Abruzzo / WSKG News Richard and Jackie Criley of Erin, NY, both retired from the Navy, brought their chairs and cornhole game to play while waiting for the event at the Harris Hill Soaring glider club in front of the National Soaring Museum.

Allison Currier was watching from Cayuga Lake State Park.

“Oh my god, do you feel the darkness?" Currier asked. "Oh my god, it’s closing in. It’s getting darker!”

Even with the gray sky, Currier said she was still amazed.

The total solar eclipse brought darkness to parts of the Finger Lakes. For two minutes, the sun’s light disappeared. Then, just as suddenly, it reemerged.

Ithaca resident Carla Demello and her family, were also at Cayuga Lake State Park.

“Oh my god, the birds are coming back," Demello said. " That was like, emotional.”