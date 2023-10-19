The News Roundup - Domestic

The U.S. Department of Defense has ordered some 2,000 troops to prepare to deploy to the Middle East to support the Israeli military in its siege of Gaza. The troops reportedly will likely not serve in combat roles, but will rather provide medical and logistical expertise.

House Republicans continue to spin their wheels in search of a new speaker. Rep. Jim Jordan failed to reach the voting threshold of 217 needed to assume the mantle earlier this week. Meanwhile, conservative pundits and analysts are getting involved in trying to sway GOP holdouts.

Home sales and mortgage demands are in free fall as interest rates continue to climb. The median home price in the U.S. rose 2.8 percent since 2022.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

