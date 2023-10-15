As Israel’s military prepares for a ground war, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has become increasingly dire with water, food, and fuel in dangerously low supply.

Israel cut off fuel, electricity and water in retaliation for Hamas’ surprise attack last Saturday. Israel says more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed and at least 199 taken hostage.

Over the weekend, the Palestinian death toll from Israeli airstrikes surpassed 2,750 according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Gaza relies on Israel for roughly one-third of all available drinking water, according to the territory’s water authority.

On Sunday, Israel’s Energy Minister said it wouldrenew water supplies in parts of southern Gaza after an agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Joe Biden was reached.

Hundreds of thousands of Gazans are fleeing south after the Israeli Government told residents to evacuate.

But the enclave is one of the most densely populated places in the world. About half of Gazans are children under 18. And most have nowhere to go.

We discuss the mounting humanitarian crisis and what comes next for Gazans and the world as an Israeli ground invasion approaches.

