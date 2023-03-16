© 2023
The News Roundup – International

Published March 16, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
President of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a message for the media as part of the '2023 North American Leaders' Summit at Palacio Nacional in Mexico City, Mexico.
The Biden administration is demanding that the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok be sold. Otherwise, it risks a nationwide ban.

The Pakistani police were ordered by a court to halt the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan until Thursday after authorities clashed with the former cricketer’s supporters outside his home. 

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said this week that his country is safer than the U.S. He was responding to critics after four Americans were attacked by cartel gunmen, leaving two dead.

We cover the most important stories from around the world in the international hour of the News Roundup.

