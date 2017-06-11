© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alt.Latino's Favorite Music Of 2017 (So Far)

By Felix Contreras
Published June 11, 2017 at 8:12 AM EDT
Making Movies' latest album, <em>I Am Another You</em>, is one of <em>Alt.Latino</em>'s favorites this year.
Brian Slater
/
Courtesy of the artist
Making Movies' latest album, I Am Another You, is one of Alt.Latino's favorites this year.

We've nearly reached the year's midpoint, and Alt.Latino is taking the opportunity to look back at all the new music that's come out so far in 2017. Our little corner of the music business, the Latin-alternative world, is always full of artists who push (or even ignore) boundaries, take risks, make us think and make us feel — and it's all well outside of the mainstream spotlight. So far this year, the music lives up to that promise.

Hear the conversation with NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro at the audio link, and listen to three of our favorites below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

<em>I Am Another You</em>.
1 of 2  — I Am Another You.
I Am Another You.
/ Courtesy of the artist
<em>Sikame</em>.
2 of 2  — Sikame.
Sikame.
/ Courtesy of the artist

Tags

NPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras