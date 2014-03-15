© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eastern Sounds Go West

By NPR Staff
Published March 15, 2014 at 4:00 PM EDT
Yasmine Hamdan gained an underground following in Beirut with the electronic duo Soapkills. Her solo debut is infused with sounds from Paris, where she moved several years ago.
Nadim Asfar
/
Courtesy of the artist
Yasmine Hamdan gained an underground following in Beirut with the electronic duo Soapkills. Her solo debut is infused with sounds from Paris, where she moved several years ago.

World music DJ Betto Arcos is a frequent guest for weekends on All Things Considered, and he's noticed a curious trend recently — something he likes to call "musical encounters."

"You have musicians who are originally based in the Middle East, or come from the Middle East — specifically Lebanon, Syria and Tunisia — and they're coming together with musicians from the western part of the world, specifically from Europe," Arcos says.

Host Arun Rath sat down with Arcos to talk about a few musicians who have twisted strands of Middle Eastern music together with influences from France, Spain, Sweden and more. Hear their conversation at the audio link, and listen to some of his picks below.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff