© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New School, Old School And A Different Kind Of Dance Music: New Jazz Albums

By Patrick Jarenwattananon
Published April 30, 2011 at 12:00 PM EDT
Clockwise from top: The Cookers, Ambrose Akinmusire, Rebirth Brass Band, John Hollenbeck.
Courtesy of the artist/Clay Patrick McBride/JG@nola.livemusicblog.com/Signe Maehler
Clockwise from top: The Cookers, Ambrose Akinmusire, Rebirth Brass Band, John Hollenbeck.

From time to time, I get invited to talk up new jazz releases with Guy Raz, host of weekends on All Things Considered. This go-round, I set out to pick some records which hadn't already been featured as NPR Music First Listens or elsewhere on the website. Luckily, April has been a busy month for new music, and that didn't prove difficult at all.

Here's a small handful of interesting records out now. There's music from the trumpeter of the moment, a band of older hard-boppers who are anything but fogies, a New Orleans brass band nearing its fourth decade and a young "orchestra" from France interpreting idiosyncratic grooves. (They're by no means the only recommendations one could make, so don't hesitate to tell us your own recent discoveries.) Ready?

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

cover art to When The Heart Emerges Glistening
1 of 4  — cover art to When The Heart Emerges Glistening
/ Blue Note Records
cover art to Cast The First Stone
2 of 4  — cover art to Cast The First Stone
/ Plus Loin Records
cover to Rebirth of New Orleans
3 of 4  — cover to Rebirth of New Orleans
/ Basin Street Records
cover art to Shut Up and Dance
4 of 4  — cover art to Shut Up and Dance
/ Bee Jazz

Patrick Jarenwattananon
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon