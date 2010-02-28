Chopin With A Polish Touch
Almost every classical pianist loves Chopin. But Polish pianists have a special bond with the music of their compatriot, whether they're tossing off a jaunty Mazurka or navigating a serious Sonata. To mark the bicentennial of the composer's birth, NPR Music's Tom Huizenga and Weekend All Things Considered host Guy Raz discuss the appeal of Chopin's music and spin a few great Chopin recordings by Polish pianists from 1917 up to the present.
