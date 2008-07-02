Theo Bleckmann Goes Back To Berlin Roots

Avant-garde composer and cabaret singer Theo Bleckmann has been a mainstay on the New York music scene for 15 years. This summer, he will be touring the United States and Europe in support of his new album Berlin: Songs Of Love & War, Peace & Exile.

The album is a tribute to Bleckmann's native Germany and contains a collection of Bertolt Brecht songs, reimagined. Pianist Fumio Yasuda arranged the work, and Philip Glass' muse Wendy Sutter plays the cello on the album.

Bleckmann has collaborated with John Zorn, Meredith Monk, Laurie Anderson and Anthony Braxton. He is on the faculty of the Manhattan School of Music, where he specializes in jazz vocals. He has performed at Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House.

