The 1960s show Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In turned actress Goldie Hawn into a star. Later, she starred in the films Cactus Flower, Swing Shift, and Private Benjamin.

In addition to those achievements and her continuing work, Hawn is the mother of actress Kate Hudson. Hawn's autobiography, written with Wendy Holden, is Goldie: A Lotus Grows in the Mud.

