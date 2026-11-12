Morning Weather Forecast, 11/12/26

Cloudy with rain today, possibly mixing with snow across the mountains by the end of the day. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Becoming breezy with rain tonight, mixing with snow overnight. Changing to all snow in the hills and mountains with a couple of inches by sunrise. Lows in the 30s.

Breezy with rain and snow tomorrow morning in the valleys, all snow in the mountains. Precipitation tapers off to rain and snow showers during the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Total accumulations:

A slushy coating in the Greater Capital District and Mid-Hudson Valley

A coating up to 2" in the Mohawk Valley, upper Hudson Valley and Champlain Valley

2-4 inches in the Catskills, I-88 corridor, Southern Adirondacks, Rensselaer Plateau, Berkshires, Greens and Litchfield Hills.

4-8" in the higher terrain of the Catskills, Adirondacks, and Green Mountains