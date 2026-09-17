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Northeast Notebook Live
WAMC’s Northeast Notebook Live brings listeners inside the conversations of the region. Each day, the hour-long show airing online and on-air will feature a deep dive into an issue that matters most, as well as analysis of the headlines and additional interviews with newsmakers and journalists to provide a broad overlook of what matters most. The show will feature reporting by WAMC journalists, and highlight the vital work local journalists do to inform their communities. Northeast Notebook Live will regularly feature reporting by the Albany Times Union, the Berkshire Eagle, and the Adirondack Explorer thanks to a formal partnership with WAMC that’s meant to explore the region’s news with breadth, depth and context.

Evening weather forecast 9/17/26

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Garett Argianas
Published September 17, 2026 at 4:40 PM EDT
Garett Argianas
Photo by Nathan Pancione
Garett Argianas

Meteorologist Garett Argianas delivers the evening weather forecast for Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026.
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Weather WAMC APP Weather FEEDNortheast Notebook Live
Garett Argianas
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