Increasing clouds today with rain moving in by evening. Snow, or a rain snow mix across the hills and mountains. Highs in the lower 40s.

More rain and snow tonight. Most valley locations will see little or no accumulation with the hills and mountains from a coating up to 3 inches depending on elevation. lows in the lower 30s.

Partly sunny, breezy and colder tomorrow. Highs in the upper 30s.