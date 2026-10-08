© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

An interview with John Wilson ahead of his latest film, 'The History of Concrete'

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Aaron Shellow-Lavine
Published October 8, 2026 at 10:45 AM EDT
Scenes from "The History of Concrete"
1 of 3  — Screenshot 2026-10-08 091255.png
Scenes from "The History of Concrete"
John Wilson / Magnolia Pictures
Scenes from "The History of Concrete"
2 of 3  — Screenshot 2026-10-08 091319.png
Scenes from "The History of Concrete"
John Wilson / Magnolia Pictures
Scenes from "The History of Concrete"
3 of 3  — Screenshot 2026-10-08 091336.png
Scenes from "The History of Concrete"
John Wilson / Magnolia Pictures

Documentarian and comedian John Wilson’s award-winning HBO show "How to with John Wilson" explores everything and nothing; he presents the absurd world as relatively simple and flips the most mundane topics into meandering explorations of what it means to be human.

Wilson repeats his formula in his latest film "The History of Concrete."

The film will be screened with a Q&A at The Egg in Albany on Oct. 11 and at The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington on Oct. 12

Wilson spoke with Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine ahead of both screenings.
Tags
The Roundtable the eggtriplex cinemaJohn Wilson
Aaron Shellow-Lavine
See stories by Aaron Shellow-Lavine