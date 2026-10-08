An interview with John Wilson ahead of his latest film, 'The History of Concrete'

Documentarian and comedian John Wilson’s award-winning HBO show "How to with John Wilson" explores everything and nothing; he presents the absurd world as relatively simple and flips the most mundane topics into meandering explorations of what it means to be human.

Wilson repeats his formula in his latest film "The History of Concrete."

The film will be screened with a Q&A at The Egg in Albany on Oct. 11 and at The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington on Oct. 12

Wilson spoke with Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Aaron Shellow-Lavine ahead of both screenings.