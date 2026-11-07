Easthampton Media

Thomas Draudt is no stranger to awards – he’s collected at least one Emmy and several nominations for his work on the series "This Old House" – and one nomination for "This New House."But, as the city of Northampton approaches a major overhaul of its Main Street, Draudt has been looking to capture the ins and outs of what goes into what seems like infrastructure heart surgery – operating on an artery thousands of people rely on.

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